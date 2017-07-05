Sayyad Sarfaraj elected vice chairperson of Valpoi Municipality By Team Digital Goa - July 5, 2017, 10 :43 pm Sayyad Sarfaraz elected unopposed as the vice chairperson of Valpoi Municipal Council in the elections held today. He became the youngest vice chairperson of Valpoi Municipal Council. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Sayyad Sarfaraj elected vice chairperson of Valpoi Municipality Team Digital Goa - July 5, 2017, 10 :43 pm Several electrical appliances damaged due to high voltage at Poriem Team Digital Goa - July 5, 2017, 10 :31 pm WRD Minister recommends probe in Chapora River Front matter Team Digital Goa - July 5, 2017, 10 :23 pm Mhadei tribunal hearing resumes, Karnataka witness cross examined Team Digital Goa - July 4, 2017, 11 :27 pm