The Supreme Court today allowed Vedanta Ltd and some other firms to transport royalty-paid iron ore, which was extracted and lying on jetties in Goa on or before March 15.

While allowing these firms to transport the royalty paid iron ore, a bench comprising justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta asked Goa to “ensure and confirm only that iron ore is loaded which is royalty paid and which is lying in the jetties on or before March 15, 2018”.

“It is categorically stated by learned counsel for the petitioners that the iron ore which is sought to be loaded on the vessels in the Port area in Goa is royalty paid and it was removed and brought to the jetties on or before 15th March, 2018. Under these circumstances, we are of the view that the iron ore which is royalty paid and which is lying on the jetties on or before 15th March, 2018 should be permitted to be loaded on the barges and on the vessels so that they can be transported to their destinations,” the order stated.

“SC has not allowed any ore in any other areas/plots/outside lease areas to be touched. It has disposed of the three matters (pertaining to Fomento Resources , Vedanata And Sociedade De Fomento Industrial ) and sent the matter back to Goa to be heard by the Goa bench,” said Goa Foundation Director Claude Alvares.