The Impact of the judgement of the Supreme Court(SC) is substantially negative on the Industry and various Stakeholders and has adverse repercussions to all stakeholders said Goa Mineral Ore Exporters Association and Goa Mining Association the two major bodies involved in mining trade in the state.
“We would not like to comment further on the Judgement of the Supreme Court at this point of Time,” the organisations further added.
SC judgment has adverse repercussions to all stakeholders – Mine Owners
The Impact of the judgement of the Supreme Court(SC) is substantially negative on the Industry and various Stakeholders and has adverse repercussions to all stakeholders said Goa Mineral Ore Exporters Association and Goa Mining Association the two major bodies involved in mining trade in the state.