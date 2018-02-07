Digital Goa: In a major decision, the Supreme Court today quashed 89 iron ore mining permits in Goa which were renewed by the government for the second time. New licences would be given afresh through fresh ECs and auction, the top court said while hearing a plea filed by Goa Foundation. Minining can be done till March 15,2018 the apex court added.

The leases were quashed for violation of the environmental norms. The court has also ordered for setting up of an SIT comprising of chartered accountants for the recovery of the amount from mining companies which were allowed to extract ores in violation of the law.

The court had suspended mining in the state in October 2012 after the Justice MB Shah Commission found that millions of tonnes of iron ore were being extracted illegally.However, the state government in 2015 renewed 88 mining leases some on which were held by the same holders accused of illegal mining.

“Kudos to Supreme Court for cancelling all 88 iron ore mining leases granted 2nd renewal by Goa’s BJP govt, in a hasty & malafide manner just days before new mining Act came in Jan 15 making auction mandatory.This renewal was worse than Coalgate & a bigger scam. Honest BJP indeed,” tweeted Senior Lawyer Prashant Bhushan

