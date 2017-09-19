With the menace of drug abuse spreading its tentacles in India, the Supreme Court has sought to know from the Centre details of steps it has taken to create awareness about ill-effects of drugs and check its supply. The bench was hearing a PIL seeking the court’s intervention for a comprehensive policy to check cultivation, use and supply of narcotics.
The PIL has made 18 parties as respondents including the state of Goa.
SC Seeks To Know Of Steps Taken By Centre To Check Drug Abuse
