Supreme court today vacated interim order passed by High Court of Bombay at Goa in Chief Electrical Engineer appointment matter involving electricity department officials Laxmikant Kolvekar and Neelakanta Reddy . Upon hearing Additional solicitor general of India SC vacated the order paving way for appointment of Reddy to Chief Electrical Engineers(CEE) post. Kolvekar had approached the court because he was removed from CEE post.