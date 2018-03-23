Home Breaking News Schedule of Sakhali & Ponda municipal polls notified. Ponda polling on April... Schedule of Sakhali & Ponda municipal polls notified. Ponda polling on April 29 & Sakhali on May 6. Nomination from April 6 & 12. Result on May 7. By Digital Goa - March 23, 2018, 10 :33 am Schedule of Sakhali & Ponda municipal polls notified. Ponda polling on April 29 & Sakhali on May 6. Nomination from April 6 & 12. Result on May 7. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Goa Shipyard delivers largest & most advanced ship in Sri Lanka Navy fleet Digital Goa - March 22, 2018, 10 :28 pm GGEA demands action against in assault case at Hospicio Digital Goa - March 22, 2018, 10 :10 pm NDPS arrests Jharkhand National with drugs worth Rs 6000 Digital Goa - March 22, 2018, 9 :58 pm NOC from Chief Town planner mandatory for registering plots Digital Goa - March 21, 2018, 10 :05 pm