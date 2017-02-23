Goa Science Centre is organizing a festival of Science and Technology called Science Fiesta to commemorate the National Science Day from February 25 to 28, 2017. During the Science Fiesta various programmes and Competitions will be organized.

The Science Fiesta-2017 will be inaugurated on February 25 at 10.00am by Chief Guest Smt. Nila Mohanan, Collector of North Goa. Guest of Honor Shri P Mohan, Project Director, Jaitapur Nuclear Power Project, NPCIL Mumbai along with other dignitaries.

Leading Scientific and Research institutions from state and central government along with other NGO’s will be participating in this fiesta and will be holding exhibitions highlighting the significant developments in science andtechnology done at their respective institutions.

Apart from the exhibitions, various science lectures will be delivered by leading scientists. Students can test their knowledge in Science, Astronomy etc. by participating in the Science, Astronomy quiz. They can also show their creative talents by participating in competitions like Monologue competitions, Fancy Dress competition, Face Painting competitions etc. Workshops like paper craft, vedic mathematics, shell craft, fiber optics, water rocket, Solar Energy will be organized for the students during the four days. There will also be live demonstration on first aid, operation of firefighting equipment, science demonstration on unexpected science and liquid Nitrogen. Looking at the need of organic farming, a workshop on growing vegetables in home gardens, balconies and terraces will be held on February 26, 2017.

Astronomy lovers can spend their evening by participating in the slide show presentation which be held at the evenings. Special sky observation will be organized after sunset.

To promote a healthy lifestyle and to benefit the visitors of science fiesta, free health checkup camps will be organized during Science Fiesta. Dentist from Goa Dental College will be available for dental check up on February 26, 2017, Free Eye checkup camp by Vision Hospital Mapusa will be organized on February 28, 2017.

The Valediction and prize distribution function will be held on February 28, 2017. All are cordially invited for the programme. For further details contact Goa Science Centre 0832-2463426.