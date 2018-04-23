Aam Admi Party today demanded that the Government should immediately incorporate the 73rd / 74th amendment into the TCP Act so that planning is done with people’s participation. They further demanded scrapping of all existing PDAs and de-notify Outline Development Plans, accepting peoples true participation in planning henceforth while adding that the RP2021 should be kept in abeyance till the TCP Act is amended to include peoples participation. “Send the draft RP to the villages for ratification with clear guidelines, using peoples participation through ward planning and Gram Sabhas to finalize the same” demanded AAP.