All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) today issued a public notice on newspapers including those in Goa stating that a circular issued on AICTE letterhead regarding scrapping of 75 per cent attendance rule was fake.

“Attention in drawn to a fake circular issued on AICTE letterhead regarding scrapping of 75% attendance rule and introducing vocational projects which has become viral on social media/network. The circular is misleading and mischievous,” said the notice issued through Member Secretary AICTE.

“We would like to confirm that the AICTE has not issued any circular in this regard. AICTE is lodging a complaint against the fake circular in the cyber crime cell of Delhi Police. You are therefore requested to ignore the aforesaid circular,” the notice adds.

On Thursday, a circular on AICTE letterhead which went viral on scial media had claimed that Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) had scrapped the 75 per cent attendance rule in BE/BTech courses. The fake circular addressed to engineering colleges stated: “To address the declining employability of over 12 Lakh engineering graduates, the MHRD has decided to scrap the 75 per cent attendance rule w.e.f January 18 due to inability of updating the syllabus on new technologies and advancements regularly.”