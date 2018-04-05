The Goa Barge Owner’s association(GBOA) today came out in appreciation of the mining firms who appealed before the Supreme Court for transportation of royalty paid iron ore at the jetties. The President of GBOA Raymond D’Sa said, “This will be giving us business for next two months. We thank the court and the government for this”.

GBOA has also requested the government to speed up the process of re-auctioning of mines.