Home Breaking News SEC issues notification for holding polls in Ponda & Sankhalim municipalities on... SEC issues notification for holding polls in Ponda & Sankhalim municipalities on May 6 By Digital Goa - January 31, 2018, 9 :50 am SEC issues notification for holding polls in Ponda & Sankhalim municipalities on May 6 - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Goa Tourism all set for Carnaval 2018 Digital Goa - January 30, 2018, 9 :49 pm Tidal alert issued to people residing in low lying areas from Jan 30 to... Digital Goa - January 30, 2018, 8 :51 pm Crime branch arrests Karnataka youth in Prostitution racket at Anjuna Digital Goa - January 30, 2018, 8 :42 pm Ammonia related file goes missing from Mormugao Muncipality, Councilors halt meeting in protest Digital Goa - January 30, 2018, 8 :35 pm