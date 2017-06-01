Home News SEC to go ahead with elections in all panchayat wards News SEC to go ahead with elections in all panchayat wards By Team Digital Goa - June 1, 2017, 11 :23 am State Election Commission(SEC) has decided to go ahead with election in all wards of the 186 Panchayats in Goa. SEC’s petition for fresh schedule will come up before High Court on June 5,2017. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Widespread rain expected across Goa in next two days Team Digital Goa - June 1, 2017, 11 :31 am EDC to setup Startup Incubation center for Goan Entrepreneurs Team Digital Goa - June 1, 2017, 11 :29 am MMC to conduct geo spatial survey to fix sanitation tax Team Digital Goa - June 1, 2017, 11 :24 am Goa Rajbhavan to be Solar Powered! Team Digital Goa - May 31, 2017, 12 :36 pm