The Serendipity Arts Festival which commenced today will be hosted across 11 venues which are a mix of indoor and outdoor locations – Adil Shah Palace, Captain of the Port Jetty, Bento Miguel, PWD Complex, Children’s Park, Old GMC Complex, ESG, Kala Academy, DB Ground, Mandovi Promenade and Santa Monica Jetty. For the convenience of visitors, the venues have been connected for surface transportation to ensure maximum accessibility. The festival will come to a close on December 22.