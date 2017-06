The gallery slab of the second floor of a dilapidated building at Vasco came down today. Luckily no one was hurt in the mishap. One floor of Puspanjali Building at Vasco came down in the gallery of its first floor on Friday. According to sources, the building had become dilapidated and in 2011 the Mormugao municipality had served notice of evacuation to the occupants. The building of 35 flats still have couple of families residing over there.