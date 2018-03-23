The District Magistrate (DM), North Goa has further amended section 144 which prohibited the assembly and gathering of five or more persons and taking out or organizing of processions, blocking of any road/ through fare/street thereby causing disruption in the free moment of public and vehicular traffic, the use of loudspeakers, shouting of slogans and burning of fire crackers near the petrol pumps and at the venues of meetings etc. on either side of the Mandovi bridge and in and around KTC Bus stand in Panaji, Corporation of the City of Panaji from March 23, 2018.