Home News Section 144 withdrawn News Section 144 withdrawn By Digital Goa - January 22, 2018, 10 :32 pm In view of the withdrawal of the strike by Taxi operators, Section 144 imposed within the jurisdiction of North Goa has been withdrawn with immediate effect by the District Magistrate, North Goa. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Banastarim bridge closed for vehicular traffic on Jan 28 morning Digital Goa - January 22, 2018, 8 :50 pm General store gutted in fire at Benaulim Digital Goa - January 22, 2018, 8 :30 pm Raj Bhavan open for public on January 26 Digital Goa - January 22, 2018, 8 :18 pm Major water pipeline bust at Curti-Ponda Team Digital Goa - January 21, 2018, 10 :32 am