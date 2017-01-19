One Sainath Sawant working as security guard at South Goa Collectorate Office has been detained in connection with the murder of a 25 year old widow Sulaxa Gaonkar from Cuncolim couple of days back.

Twenty five year old Sulaksha Janu Gaonkar was found murdered in the forest area near the Cuncolim industrial estate on Tuesday morning.

Cuncolim police officers, who recovered Gaonkar’s body, surmised that she was raped before she was killed.

The police have booked an offence of rape and murder against unidentified individuals. Police sources said that Gaonkar was a resident of Gulem, Canacona, and was employed as a sweeper in a shop in Canacona. The woman was reported missing since Sunday