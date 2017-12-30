Police have increased the security to avoid any untoward incident during New Year Celebrations in the tourist filled North Goa beach belt. A total of 150 police staff has been deployed in the Coastal part for security purpose. Reserve battalions have also been deployed in case of occurrence of any case of emergency informed police dept officials.

Special watch towers have been erected at the major points which include St. Alex church, Baga end, Mambos junction, Cafe Coffee day, and Candolim Beach. Entry points will have nakabandi so as to carry out thorough checking of the vehicle and the tourists entering Calangute and Candolim. Special squads have been deployed to apprehended snatchers, pick pocketers and other thieves tomorrow.