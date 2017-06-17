Goa’s former Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar on Saturday 17th June at 10 am will appear before North Goa Principal District & Sessions Judge Irshad Agha in the Serula Comunidade cheating and land grab case filed by Adv. Aires Rodrigues. Judge Agha has also summoned Peter Martins, then attorney of Comunidade of Serula and Irene Sequeira, then Administrator of Comunidade of Bardez. The three have been accused of having committed offences under sections 119, 120, 420 read with 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13(1) (c) and (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.