Home News Session court issues non-bailable warrant against mining scam accused Peter Jacob News Session court issues non-bailable warrant against mining scam accused Peter Jacob By Digital Goa - November 4, 2017, 9 :57 pm Session Court has issued non-bailable arrest warrant against mining trader Peter Jacob who is allegedly involved in Rs 500 crore mining scam. The warrant has been issued against Jacob for consistently refraining from appearing in the court. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Officers with RSS leanings should not be inducted in Goa cadre: Congress Digital Goa - November 4, 2017, 10 :26 pm ‘Goa Against Coal’ slam CM & Carlos for saying coal pollution reduced in Vasco Digital Goa - November 4, 2017, 10 :16 pm Calangute resident arrested for possessing Heroine Digital Goa - November 4, 2017, 10 :11 pm Legal Metrology department seizes goods worth Rs 60,000 in Panaji Digital Goa - November 3, 2017, 10 :15 pm