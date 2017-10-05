The South Goa Principal District & Sessions Judge BP Deshpande today issued notices to the South Goa Superintendent of Police(SP) and the Fatorda Police Inspector over the petition filed by Adv. Aires Rodrigues on the failure of the Police to register an F.I.R against local MLA Vijai Sardesai who is accused by Aires of allegedly hatching a criminal conspiracy and committing cognizable offences under the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Police have been directed to file their replies on October 13