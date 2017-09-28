The Calangute police arrested seven persons and rescued two girls in a prostitution crackdown near a beach-side hotel. The arrested accused including three pimps – Santosh Kumar Kar (Odisha), Yaman Arora (Haryana) and Rim BahadurOli; and four customers Jobin John, Sunny Thomas, Chackchan Joseph and Jos Geo; all from Kerala are booked under Immoral Traffic (Prevent) Act. Santosh, was arrested twice in a similar offense in the past; Calangute PI Jivba Dalvi said. “He was arrested in similar trafficking case in Calangute and Margao police stations last year,” he informed. The police have attached a case, Rs 70,000 cash and nine mobile phones from the accused. The girls have been sent to Protective Home.The Calangute police have also initiated the process to seal the premise from where the alleged prostitution racket was run. Dalvi informed they have moved letters to the Panchayat for cancelling the establishment trade license and Tourism department for revoking the license