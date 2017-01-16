The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party met today under the Presidentship of Amit Shah.Meeting was attended by PM Narendra Modi, and other members of the Central Election Committee of the BJP.

The Committee has decided the following names for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly 2017 of Goa. Mayem – Pravin Zantye, Poriem -Vishwajit K. Rane, Valpoi – Satyavijay S. Naik, Ponda – Sunil N. Desai, Curtorim – Arthur D’Silva, Velim – Vinay Tari, Canacona – Vijay A. Pai Khot. The tally of announced candidates is now 36.