The 7th pay commission will be made applicable to all government departments as well as autonomous bodies receiving funds from the government. A circular to this effect will be issued soon said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
The government is also mulling to abolish contract system. A special policy will be formulated covering matters related to employees working on contractual basis. The policy will be ready by Oct- Nov this year said CM.
The 7th pay commission will be made applicable to all government departments as well as autonomous bodies receiving funds from the government. A circular to this effect will be issued soon said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.