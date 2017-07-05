Several houses at Tamidgi wada in Poriem village received very high voltage this evening as a result several electrical appliances like TV sets, Refrigerators, mixtures, Iron, ceiling fans, table fans tube lights frames and bulbs were damaged. According to the locals, 15 families in village are facing the loss of around 2.5 lakhs. This is the third time high voltage has occurred in Tamidgi wada in last five years. The locals had already given the complaint to the Electricity Department Valpoi, but till date they have not taken any action, say villagers.