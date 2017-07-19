The entire sewerage network in Ponda Constituency will be completed by February 2018, PWD minister Sudin Dhavlikar assured the house today. He was replying to a question raised by Ponda MLA Ravi Naik regarding the project. Work for the Rs.195.59 crore worth project is in progress, the minister informed. 60% of work i.e 48 km of the planned 66 Kms is already completed informed the minister. The work will restart after the monsoon i.e after 1st October, 2017 he added. “All the NOC’s for sewerage treatment plant (STP) are obtained. Land acquisition process is in progress,” stated the reply placed before the assembly by PWD minister.