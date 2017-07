The alertness of Vasco police facilitated the rescue of a 18 year old girl from flesh trade on Thursday evening.

According to Vasco PI Nolasco Raposo who headed the rescue operation, the girl has stated that she was forced into the trade by the accused Tabassum Shaikh, 28, from Newvaddem, owner of two beauty parlours.

A decoy customer went to the accused to get the girl and the accused was arrested red handed accepting the money in front of Government school, Newvddem.