Shabana Azmi calls for boycott of Goa Film Festival in support of Padmavati

By Digital Goa - November 18, 2017, 10 :27 pm

Outraged by the controversy regarding Padmavati, the movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and starring Deepika Padukone, veteran actress Shabana Azmi has asked the film industry to boycott the Goa film fest in the support of the movie.