A Petition has today been filed by Adv. Aires Rodrigues before Bombay High Court at Goa seeking a thorough probe into BJP National President Amit Shah’s public meeting held on 1st July at Goa’s Dabolim Airport. The matter was mentioned before the court today for urgent hearing and will be heard on Monday 10th July by a Division bench comprising of Justice F.M.Reis and Justice Nutan Sardessai.