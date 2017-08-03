Shah Commissions estimated loss figure of Rs 35000 due to illegal mining in the state was found to be not correctly projected as per the state governments assessment based on ground realities, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told the house today.

Assessment of the actual loss to the state from each mine and other illegal mining based on ground realities by a team of experts in the field with latest 3D Laser measurement equipment and other factors was conducted with help of D.G.P.S survey and it was found that surface disturbance outside lease hold area was less than 10 Ha as against 578 Ha mentioned in the Shah commission Report. “As such, assumed figure of about ` 35000 crore loss based upon such lease encroachment was found to be not correctly projected,” stated a written reply tabled before the house by the chief minister Manohar Parrikar. CM who is also the Mines Minister was replying to a starred question by opposition leader Babu Kavlekar.

State Govt. has not yet completed the investigation of illegalities which took place during the period of 2007 to 2012. These are dealt with one by one Chief Minister further informed the house.

“CAG has not quantified loss from 88 operational leases,” he added –Digital Goa.