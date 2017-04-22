Home Events Shahid Bhagat Singh Memorial Lecture 2017 At Gomantak Sahitya Sevak Mandal Hall,... Events Shahid Bhagat Singh Memorial Lecture 2017 At Gomantak Sahitya Sevak Mandal Hall, Panaji By Team Digital Goa - April 22, 2017, 11 :58 am Shahid Bhagat Singh Memorial Lecture 2017 Prof. Shylendra Mehta will speak on ” The Legacy Of Bhagat Singh” 22- 04 -2017 (4.15 pm) at Gomantak Sahitya Sevak Mandal Hall, Panaji (Below Menezes Braganza Hall) - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS 45 Sonshi villagers finally freed from Jail Team Digital Goa - April 21, 2017, 12 :34 pm Panchayat’s non cooperation delaying liquor license renewal: Excise dept Team Digital Goa - April 21, 2017, 11 :54 am Manipal Hospital declares patient brain dead, first under amended Act Team Digital Goa - April 21, 2017, 11 :37 am Verna Highway Blocked By Villagers Demanding Accident Curbing Measures Team Digital Goa - April 20, 2017, 11 :55 am