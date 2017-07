Senior Congressman and Rajya Sabha member Shantaram Naik was on Friday appointed as the GPCC president in place of legislator Luizinho Faleiro. Naik’s term as member of the Rajya Sabha expires this month. “Congress President Sonia Gandhi has accepted the suggestion to appoint Shantaram Naik as President of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee in place of Luizinho Faleiro with immediate effect,” a party press release said.