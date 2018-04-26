Faiyaz Khatib the primary accused in the Shantinagar, Margao murder case of 2017 has been granted bail by the South Goa District And Sessions Court.

Faiyaz Khatib, 36, allegedly shot at Ravanfond resident Abdul Kader, 42, in a bar at Shantinagar in Sept 2017 leading to his death. Both are natives of Karnataka.