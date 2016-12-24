Home News Sharma To Take Charge As Goa CS From 1 Jan News Sharma To Take Charge As Goa CS From 1 Jan By Team Digital Goa - December 23, 2016, 10 :32 pm Dharmendra Sharma will take over as Chief Secretary from 1 Jan 2017. Government today issued order changing portfolios of all 16 secretaries. Rupesh Kumar Thakur will replace Shilpa Shinde as Secretary to Governor. NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike376FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS Unauthorised Structures Application Date to be extended by 1 Month -CM Team Digital Goa - December 23, 2016, 5 :39 pm Govt cuts VAT To Keep Petrol Under 60 Team Digital Goa - December 23, 2016, 3 :15 pm Goa govt officials moving slow on Centre’s proposals: Gadkari - - December 22, 2016, 10 :43 pm Five cases of KFD reported in last 20 days in Sattari Team Digital Goa - December 22, 2016, 8 :37 pm