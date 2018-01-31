Minister of Tourism Manohar Ajgaonkar and Chairman of GTDC, Nilesh Cabral convened a meeting today along with all other officials and representatives from the government, Goa police, traffic police, and municipal bodies to discuss preparations for Shigmo to be held from 3rd to 17th March 2018.

The shigmo float parade dates at all the centres were decided in the meeting as follows – 3rd March – Ponda, 4th March – Margao, 5th March – Vasco, 6th March – Sanguem, 7th March- Sanquelim, 8th March – Valpoi, 9th March – Bicholim, 10th March – Panjim, 11th March – Mapusa, 12th March – Pernem, 13th March – Canacona, 14th March – Quepem, 15th March- Curchorem, 16th March – Cuncolim, 17th March – Dharbandora.