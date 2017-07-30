Shiroda Gramsabha today resolved to start using the decade old KTC bus stand to ease traffic congestion in the area. The bus stand has been unutilised since it was inaugurated way back in 2008. Panchayat body discussed the need for construction of a bypass road to start effective use of this bus stand. It was decided to hold talks with concerned land owners for acquisition of land for the bypass.

It was also decide to take stern action against miscreants using the children’s park for unlawful activities like liquor consumption, gambling etc. “Panchayat is committed for a clean Shiroda, peoples co-operation is needed in this” said the Sarpanch Amit Shirodkar.