A delegation of Goa unit of Shiv Sena under the leadership of President Shivprasad Joshi met DIG Rupinder Kumar at Police Headquarters in Panaji and submitted a memorandum on the alleged failure of law and order in the state. Shiv Sena expressed anguish on the several incidents of vandalisation of religious structures in the state and demanded that the culprits should be nabbed at the earliest.