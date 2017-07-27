Trek At Shivling Falls

Trek 4 kms walking one way, through semi forests, slightly slippery at places, downhill & uphill climbs

Trek level : Easy

Distance/ travel by bus from Panjim is 75kms

Sightings of various butterflies, small birds, and the thrill of walking through the streams

Please wear proper walking shoes/ sandals and an extra pair of clothes

Veg lunch by the villagers

Bus from Margao7:30 , Mapusa at 7:30am ,Panjim 8:30am

Mapusa Bus 7:30 am (From Mapusa Residency )

Margoa bus 7:30 am (From Margao Residency)

Panaji bus 8:30am (from Paryatan Bhavan Panjim )

We will explore the beautiful countryside . Funtime at 2 cascades & get soaked in the rapids

Have a heavy breakfast

Contact: Yogesh Naik 9226220666