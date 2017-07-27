Trek At Shivling Falls
Trek 4 kms walking one way, through semi forests, slightly slippery at places, downhill & uphill climbs
Trek level : Easy
Distance/ travel by bus from Panjim is 75kms
Sightings of various butterflies, small birds, and the thrill of walking through the streams
Please wear proper walking shoes/ sandals and an extra pair of clothes
Veg lunch by the villagers
Bus from Margao7:30 , Mapusa at 7:30am ,Panjim 8:30am
Mapusa Bus 7:30 am (From Mapusa Residency )
Margoa bus 7:30 am (From Margao Residency)
Panaji bus 8:30am (from Paryatan Bhavan Panjim )
We will explore the beautiful countryside . Funtime at 2 cascades & get soaked in the rapids
Have a heavy breakfast
Contact: Yogesh Naik 9226220666