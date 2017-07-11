State Shivsena has expressed concern over the rise in gambling and drugs abuse cases in Valpoi and surrounding villages. Shivsena Goa Rajya, North Goa committee gave a memorandum to the Valpoi Police in this regards. Shiv Sena leader Kishor Rao demanded that police deployed at waterfalls and other scenic places be equipped cameras so that they can photograph the miscreants. The memorandum also demanded basic facilities like clean washrooms, bathrooms and sleeping resting places for police personnel