After unveiling the special edition of FTII Academic Journal ‘Lensight’ at IFFI Goa 2017 on

day two (21 st November, 2017), Showman of Hindi cinema Subhash Ghai enthralled the film

aspirants and students at the masterclass doling out valuable advice to them on honouring

their craft and making a mark in their respective fields at IFFI Goa 2017.

The veteran filmmaker had the audience in splits during the heart-to- heart conversation at the

masterclass discussing his struggle as a filmmaker, facing failure and revealed interesting

anecdotes that went into the making of his musical blockbusters including Kalicharan,

Vidhata, Khalnayak and Karma among several other subjects.

Starting the conversation with ‘what next’, the filmmaker touched upon several topics related

to his personal and professional life that inspired everybody present at the auditorium. From

selling 6 stories to top producers in one year to making Saudagar in 11 months despite

controversies on the rift between Dilip Kumar and Rajkumar to stating the fact that 2017 has

not been a fruitful year for Hindi cinema, Subhash Ghai’s conversation with the crowd was

quite a revelation.

The filmmaker has been a regular at IFFI Goa in the past offering his valuable contribution to

the festival organisers.

The 48th Edition of IFFI is scheduled from the 20th to 28th of November, 2017 in the beach

state of Goa.