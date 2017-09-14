Hundred of Muslims walked the streets of Vasco on Thursday evening silently protesting against the injustice done to Rohingya Muslims. Concerned citizens from other religions also joined the rally. President of Progressive Muslim Front Niazi Shaikh, condemning the injustice against Muslims said, “Such mass killing is a crime against humanity. The central government should not deport Rohingya settlers at least during such bad phase. . Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida, MMC Chairperson Deepak Naik were also part of the rally.