Silent voters voted for us in a big way despite huge money spent by opposition claimed Aam Admi Party.

The party is contesting from 39 assembly constituencies in the state.

“We will get success. Not predicting hung Assembly,” added AAP.

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also thanked the people of Goa and termed electioneering in the states an “incredible experience” for his party while exuding confidence about victory. “These elections were fought by the people for the people. They spent money, campaigned door to door,” he said in a video posted on his Facebook page.