Special Investigation Team(SIT) on Thursday arrested Gitesh Naik , a mining contractor from Dhavali, Ponda, in connection with an alleged illegal mining case at Korgao, Pernem. The arrest is in connection with illegal mining activities related complaint filed by Director of mines against Jitendra Deshprabhu and others. SIT said they found involvement of Gitesh in illegal mining and extraction of ore and transportation of ore from the mines at Korgao ,Pernem owned by Jitendra Deshprabhu. Gitesh was arrested earlier in 2011 and later released on bail.