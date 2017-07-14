Special Investigation team (SIT) of Goa police along with Mines officials inspected Vagus, Pale mining site and found dumps in lakhs of metric tons at the site. Sources informed that the Mines official in Goa have not verified the dump lying before ,which was supposed to be done by mines department and E-auctioned thereafter The visit to the mining site was initiated due to the disclosure of accused Philip Jacob who had allegedly purchased iron ore amounting to more than 10 lakhs of metric tons worth more than 300 crores