Karwar MLA Satish Sail was probed by SIT for almost two hours in the illegal mining case today. Sail was questioned about the legality of his ore purchase transactions in Goa.
Police said that Sail used to buy ore from Philip Jacob an iron ore trader who was earlier arrested by SIT for his involvement in the illegal mining scam.
Karwar MLA Satish Sail was probed by SIT for almost two hours in the illegal mining case today. Sail was questioned about the legality of his ore purchase transactions in Goa.