The SIT of Goa crime branch today sought more time from a court here to reply on the anticipatory bail petition filed by former state Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, an accused in an illegal mining case.When Kamat’s bail application came up for hearing before principal district and sessions judge Irshad Agha, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted that it requires more time to file its reply on the plea.The court has now fixed the next hearing on May 12.