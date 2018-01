The department of Tourism today demolished six illegal shacks in Calangute and Candolim as a part of its ongoing drive against illegal shacks in the state. Five illegal shacks were demolished at Gaurawaddo in Calangute and one at Ximer in Candolim for violating the norms laid down in the terms and conditions while allotting shacks to the operators. The department will continue the demolition drive against the illegal shacks.