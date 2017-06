PWD Minister and MGP MLA Sudin Dhavliakr today held a meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today. Six lane bridges at Banastarim and Borim will be taken up on priority. Tendering for the same will be done in August informed the minister. “Ït was decided to complete the work of Mapusa, Ponda and Curchorem bus stands on priority ,” said Sudin.