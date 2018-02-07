Slum areas in Goa to be surveyed by Goa Rehabilitation Board By Digital Goa - February 7, 2018, 5 :05 pm Goa Rehabilitation Board has issued notice for tendering survey work of the entire slum area in Zuarinagar, Chimbel, Camrabhat and Porvorim - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS SC judgment has adverse repercussions to all stakeholders – Mine Owners Digital Goa - February 7, 2018, 10 :17 pm Vedanta hit by SC ruling on mining iron ore in Goa Digital Goa - February 7, 2018, 9 :46 pm Loyola Principle granted anticipatory bail in student assault matter Digital Goa - February 7, 2018, 9 :31 pm Noted Writer Shridhar Kamat breathes his last Digital Goa - February 7, 2018, 5 :48 pm